Drones continue the technological changes in agriculture

For Bob Sobolik, the days of climbing on top of a pickup to look at cornfields is in the past. With satellite imagery and drones, technology is making the chore of scouting crop fields easier, not to mention more efficient.

The sales agronomist at New Hampton’s Five Star Coop says each method of looking at crops from above has its advantages.

“The satellite, we can look at the vegetative index, it’s beyond what the human eye can see,” said Sobolik. “We can see the health of the crop, we can compare last week’s image to this week’s image and see how the field is growing, or how one field is doing compared to another.”

