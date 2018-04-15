EAGLE draws a big crowd to the library

Diane Day began her reading program for ages zero to 5 on Wednesday at the New Hampton Public Library, with a deceptively tough question.

“Does anyone know what season it is?”

“Winter!” a child blurted. One would think so from the cold weather and snowbanks, but no.

“There are four seasons of the year, winter, spring, summer and fall,” she hinted.

“Spring,” another said. Nailed it.

It was also National Library Week, as Day welcomed everyone attending the story hour to the EAGLE program, which stands for Exploring Avenues of Getting Literate Early.

“I think this is the largest group we’ve ever had!” Day exclaimed. Children numbered 27 or so. She estimated 20 adults attended.

In the program, which is free for attendees, Day takes an age-appropriate book and creates activities from the story, including complementary crafts, music and a science project.

Grants from Floyd-Mitchell-Chickasaw Early Childhood Iowa, the Chickasaw County Community Foundation, New Hampton Area United Fund and Theisen’s More for Your Community help to fund the program.

