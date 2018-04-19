EAGLE hits all the right notes at Nashua Public Library

The spring EAGLE Program was held on Saturday morning even though the sound of wind could be heard throughout the library, reminding everyone it was not spring like weather outstide.

EAGLE coordinator Diane Day began the program with Spring Time dance that all could join in hoping to bring Spring to the area instead of the snow and sleet.

Day read “Grow Flower, Grow!” This story was written by Lisa Bruer and illustrated by Rosalind Bearshaw. How does a flower grow? In the book they were trying to get the flower to grow by put food in the pot like ice cream and spaghetti but the flower did not grow.

After throwing the flower away it rained and the sun shined on the flower and the children in the story had a surprise when they went back outside to see a beautiful flower instead of just a stem. In this story the children learned flowers do not grow if given people food but will only grow after receiving what flowers need, water and sunshine.

