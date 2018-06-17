Eagle Scout fundraiser held in Plainfield

Pancakes, sausage and freshly brewed coffee were part of the fun walking into the First Baptist Church in Plainfield on Saturday morning while supporting a local Boy Scout Eagle project.

Nashua-Plainfield Boy Scout Tyler Anderson held a fundraiser for his Boy Scout Eagle project. The breakfast was held to raise funds for Anderson to replace the Meadows Memorial sign which is located on the field at the Nashua-Plainfield Intermediate School.

The Meadows sign is a memorial for Plainfield Officer William Lawrence Meadows who lost his life in the line of duty on Jan. 23, 1961 protecting the citizens. A robbery was taking place at Hartmann Packing Plant at 708 Main Street and Meadows entered the plant around 2:15 a.m. Meadows was shot with a high-powered deer rifle and died instantly.

