Eagle Scout project is dedicated

Boy Scout Levi Williamson has become one of the elite who have finished his Eagle Scout project for their community.

He joins over 2.5 million young men who have earned their Eagle Scout ranking over the last 100 years.

After months of planning, fundraising and hard work many came out for a flag dedication ceremony on Saturday morning in front of Plainfield City Hall. It was a proud moment for the City of Plainfield, Williamson, family and friends.

Williamson, who expressed gratitude for all the support he received from community members and his fellow scouts, began his project by asking the Plainfield City Council if he could place a flag pole with a light in front of the new City Hall building. After everything was approved Williamson held a fundraiser in April to buy the needed supplies for the project.

