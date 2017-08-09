Early arrivals are happy the rally remains

The “Skunk Valley Riders” set up camp in Mikkelson Park on Monday. They were among the first to arrive in anticipation of this weekend’s New Hampton Motorcycle rally.

Formerly known as the “Davis Rally,” some of the members of the Skunk Valley Riders have been coming to the event for about 35 years.

Riders Kevin and Debby Vander Meyden are from Des Moines, which actually is near the Skunk River Valley, but that isn’t how the group got its name.



