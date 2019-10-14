Early voting begins for city, school elections

The ballots are in and that means voting for the Nov. 5 municipal and school elections is now underway.

The Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office received the ballots last Thursday and early voting started on Friday and will run through Election Day, and election officials are reminding voters that they must have identification with them to be able to cast a ballot.

“We’re stressing that because it’s a change,” said the Auditor’s Office Patti Rosauer. “We went through almost like a trial this year, but it’s now required.”

