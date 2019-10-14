Home / News / Early voting begins for city, school elections

Early voting begins for city, school elections

Mon, 10/14/2019 - 10:53am Bob Fenske
Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office officials are reminding voters that they must have ID to vote
By: 
Bob Fenske

The ballots are in and that means voting for the Nov. 5 municipal and school elections is now underway.

The Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office received the ballots last Thursday and early voting started on Friday and will run through Election Day, and election officials are reminding voters that they must have identification with them to be able to cast a ballot.

“We’re stressing that because it’s a change,” said the Auditor’s Office Patti Rosauer. “We went through almost like a trial this year, but it’s now required.”

For more on this story see the October 15 Tribune.

