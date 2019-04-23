Home / News / An Easter to remember

An Easter to remember

Tue, 04/23/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Folks around Chickasaw County take advantage of spectacular holiday
Bob Fenske

Put it this way, at least when it came to weather, this Easter didn’t look anything like the last one.
A year ago, Easter fell on April 1, and the high temperature reached all the way up to 32 degrees (yes, we’re dripping with sarcasm on that one).
This year ... well, this year ... was simply spectacular as the sun shone much of the day, temperatures climbed into the 80s and we took full advantage of it.
We walked. We biked. We ran.
