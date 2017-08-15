Eclipse offers a unique view

Matt Crayne will be the first to admit he’s not an expert in astronomy, but the Chickasaw County Conservation Board is, in a word, pumped for next week’s Great American Eclipse.

“It’s something you’re not going to see every day,” Crayne said, “and the more I’ve learned about it, the more I can’t wait to see it. We may not be in a perfect spot, but we’re going to get a pretty cool look.”

Crayne’s right when it comes to the rarity of total solar eclipses; one hasn’t hit the United States since Feb. 26, 1979, and the one that will occur next Monday will cover 10 states — Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina.

Yes, we know, Iowa’s not on the list, but we’re close enough to the eclipse’s path to get a pretty cool view anyway.

The National Weather Service office in La Crosse, said the eclipse — which occurs when the moon blocks out a portion of the sun — will begin at 11:45 p.m. and end at just before 2:34 p.m.

