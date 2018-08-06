Economic development director applauds ATEK investment in plant

New Hampton’s economical development director applauded the news that ATEK Metal Technologies will expand its New Hampton plant.

“It’s great for our community, and anytime you see a company investing in its facilities,” Tammy Robinson said, “that tells you something about the commitment ATEK has to New Hampton.”

ATEK President Tom Christie announced the expansion in a press release and said the company hopes to have a major building expansion completed by December.

— For more on this story, see the June 8 New Hampton Tribune.