Economic development director applauds ATEK investment in plant

Fri, 06/08/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
New Hampton’s economical development director applauded the news that ATEK Metal Technologies will expand its New Hampton plant.
“It’s great for our community, and anytime you see a company investing in its facilities,” Tammy Robinson said, “that tells you something about the commitment ATEK has to New Hampton.”
ATEK President Tom Christie announced the expansion in a press release and said the company hopes to have a major building expansion completed by December.
— For more on this story, see the June 8 New Hampton Tribune.

