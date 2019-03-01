Economic Development director: City poised for growth

As New Hampton bids farewell to 2018 and welcomes 2019, it is doing so with plenty going for it, says the city’s economic development director.

“We have such a strong industrial base and we have so many projects going on that, yes, we should be optimistic about our future,” Tammy Robinson said during a year-end interview focusing on New Hampton’s economic health. “We have some challenges — everyone does — but we have some things going on here that a lot of our cities would kill to have.”

Robinson concedes that when the once-every-decade census is complete, New Hampton’s population may not be as high as it was in 2010, but she also is adamant that the city has the potential for growth.

