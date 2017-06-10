Economic Development director likes ‘momentum’

New Hampton's economic development director definitely sees progress when it comes to “filling” the city's Main Street.

But Tammy Robinson is also renewing her call to potential entrepreneurs that New Hampton is open for business.

“The biggest thing we want is traffic downtown,” Robinson said. “We need a good mix between retail and service, but traffic is the key on Main Street.”

Robinson and city officials were heartened last week when the old Tom's Pharmacy building on Main Street was purchased by Hacker and Nelson.

The accounting firm hopes to move from its current Locust Avenue location to Main Street before the tax season shifts into high gear in early 2018.

That coupled with the new Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home that will open early next year has Robinson excited.

“It's good for traffic downtown,” she said, “and that helps our retailers.”

She said her office is continuing to encourage those who have ideas for new businesses to consider New Hampton and its downtown area.

She pointed out that building owners have shown a propensity to work with tenants.



