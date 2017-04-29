Home / News / Economic development director, realtors, bankers agree that shortage is acute in New Hampton

Sat, 04/29/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Economic development director, realtors, bankers agree that shortage is acute in New Hampton
By: 
Bob Fenske

The number is almost staggering — not because it’s large but because it’s miniscule.As a group of New Hampton city business and city leaders met Monday afternoon to share their concerns about the “housing crisis” that is enveloping the area, realtor Paula Nicolaisen shared the number.“We have 19 properties for sale in New Hampton,” she said, “and 10 — just 10 of those — are single-family homes. It’s that tight right now.”And to prove her point, the Cedar Valley Iowa Realty realtor pointed out that Charles City currently has more than 100 single-family homes for sale.“It’s a huge issue for us right now,” she said. “Obviously, as a realtor, it’s tough to make a living but for our community, it’s hard to fill jobs when you don’t have any homes for sale. To grow, we need houses.”It’s why New Hampton Economic Development Director Tammy Robinson will host a “housing summit,” if you will, at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.For the complete story see the 4/28/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

