An education in fruit

Trevor Ohm knew he wasn’t going on a “vacation” when his employer sent him to California last week; in fact, the Fareway produce manager figured he’d learn a few things.

Instead, he got an education.

“It was really fascinating,” Ohm said of his trip to Family Tree Farms in Reedley, Calif., “and I really mean that. It seriously gave me an education not just in stone fruit but also with how fast our produce really gets to us.”

