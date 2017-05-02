Home / News / An education in swine

An education in swine

Sun, 02/05/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Partner in Education shares pigs with fourth-graders
By: 
Brittany Stange

Agriculture Education Pork Partner Joanne Tupper visited the New Hampton Elementary School on Tuesday with two little piglets to help the fourth graders learn about the pork industry.Tupper described what she and her husband, Larry, do as they raise pigs to be processed and how important it is to keep them healthy and happy.She brought food samples to show the children - many of which found that it doesn’t smell so good to them but the pigs love it.For the complete story see the 2/3/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here