An education in swine

Agriculture Education Pork Partner Joanne Tupper visited the New Hampton Elementary School on Tuesday with two little piglets to help the fourth graders learn about the pork industry.Tupper described what she and her husband, Larry, do as they raise pigs to be processed and how important it is to keep them healthy and happy.She brought food samples to show the children - many of which found that it doesn’t smell so good to them but the pigs love it.For the complete story see the 2/3/2017 New Hampton Tribune.