Home / News / Educational homecoming

Educational homecoming

Thu, 09/14/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
It’s not all fun and games for students during tradition-laden week
By: 
James Grob

Homecoming Week traditions are always a lot of fun, and according to New Hampton High School Principal Sarah Updegraff, there’s still a lot of learning going on as well.
“We’re still working and learning, we’re just doing it with a more playful nature,’ she said earlier this week. “My own child has three tests this week, so there’s no letting up. You have to play at your workplace a little bit, and it’s important that the kids see that you can have fun at work.”
Updegraff said that even the most hard-nosed teachers have allowed themselves to relax this week and join in the fun.
“At least 90 percent of the staff has participated in at least one of our dress-up days,” she said.
 

For more of this article, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here