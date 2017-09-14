Educational homecoming

Homecoming Week traditions are always a lot of fun, and according to New Hampton High School Principal Sarah Updegraff, there’s still a lot of learning going on as well.

“We’re still working and learning, we’re just doing it with a more playful nature,’ she said earlier this week. “My own child has three tests this week, so there’s no letting up. You have to play at your workplace a little bit, and it’s important that the kids see that you can have fun at work.”

Updegraff said that even the most hard-nosed teachers have allowed themselves to relax this week and join in the fun.

“At least 90 percent of the staff has participated in at least one of our dress-up days,” she said.



For more of this article, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune