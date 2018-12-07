Edward Jones opens second office in city

Edward Jones now has two branch locations in Chickasaw County.

Clint Whitcome moved into his new location at the northeast corner of Main Street and Linn Avenue on Friday, June 22.

The Edward Jones business model is set up to have single financial advisor offices, Whitcome said. Previously, Whitcome and brother-in-law Matt Mummelthei occupied the same office building at 18 E. Main. The two branches will offer identical services.

— For more on this story, see the July 10 New Hampton Tribune.