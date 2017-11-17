Elected Nashua councilmen look to tackle challenges

The two men who won election to the Nashua City Council say they are ready to both tackle the city’s budget issues and listen to the residents who elected them.

Incumbent Tom Johnson received 251 votes while newcomer Scott Cerwinske got 109 votes in the Nov. 7 municipal election to claim four-year terms on the council. Incumbent Rolland Cagley finished third with 64 votes.

Johnson and Cerwinske will begin their terms at the beginning of 2018.

Johnson will begin his first full term on the council; he was elected in a special election after Councilman Richard Crooks resigned in December 2015.

“I think we are going to be ok,” said Johnson. “We need to get the budget back on track and start identifying some projects that need to be done.”

