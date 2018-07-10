Election ‘begins’ on Monday

We may not know who will win the upcoming general election races, but two things are givens.

First, early voting starts Monday. Second, elections aren’t cheap.

Chickasaw County Auditor Joan Knoll’s office has already received about 300 requests for absentee ballots but, according to state law, can’t mail out ballots until Monday, which also happens to be Columbus Day, which the U.S. Postal Service observes.

But beginning at 8:30 a.m. that day, voters can begin casting their ballots for the Nov. 6 election that includes three contested county races, along with several state contests and a U.S. House tilt between longtime Republican Steve King and Democratic challenger JD Scholten.

“We call it ‘Election Month’ and it does get a little crazy, but I am so lucky to have a great staff,” she said, “and support from other county offices.”

Voters can cast ballots at the Auditor’s Office during regular business hours - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday - and if history is any indication, voting at the courthouse and through the mail will be brisk.

