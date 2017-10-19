As election nears, Nashua City Council loses member

The Nashua City Council lost one of its five members Monday night, when Mayor Angie Dietz announced that she had received a letter of resignation from Kyle Lane.

Lane was not at the meeting, and Dietz said he cites his “other committments” that did not allow him to fulfill the requirements of the position.

Lane could not be reached for comment, but his resignation means the council will be one member short for the forseeable future and could lead to some major changes in city leadership as election day approaches.

Two council members — Rolland Cagley and Tom Johnson — are up for re-election in November, and seven residents, including the two incumbents, are seeking the seats.

Under state law, the council can appoint a replacement to fill out Lane’s term, that runs through Dec. 31, 2019, or it can call for a special election.

Even if the appointment process is used, city residents have the power to call for a special election by collecting enough signatures.

Lane’s resignation was just one of many issues discussed during Monday night’s meeting.

One of the key ones was holding a public hearing for the city to take out a $300,000 loan due to accounting errors that occurred in recent years.

The loan would be an “emergency” one to make sure all city bills are paid on time. Dietz said she does not believe the whole loan will be needed but in case it is needed it will be there.

Councilman Ryan Jung had issues with the loan saying that with the 10 percent cut each department made, there should be enough money.



For more of this article, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter.