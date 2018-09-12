Home / News / Elementary holiday concert ‘sets tone’ for season

Elementary holiday concert ‘sets tone’ for season

Sun, 12/09/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

The Nashua-Plainfield Elementary students were all dressed up and waving at their families while waiting to present “Celebrate the Season,” their holiday concert.
The kindergarten through fifth grade students were ready for the holiday concert to share their musical talents with the standing room only audience.
The fifth grade band began the concert with “Good King Wenceslas,” “Jolly Old St. Nick” and “Jingle Bells.” The band is led by Band Director Tracy McGregor who works with the first-year students learning their instruments.
— For more on this story, see the Dec. 6 Nashua Reporter. 

