Elementary raises funds for Nashua Splash Pad

Fri, 02/08/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Jennifer Lantz

The Nashua-Plainfield Elementary students helped the Nashua Splash Pad Committee to approach its goal of putting a splash pad in Cedar View Park.
A splash pad is a recreation area for water play which often includes various features that sprinkle or drench.
The elementary students had their annual Christmas store in December and each year the money is used for a project or need at the school or in the community. This year the donation went to the Nashua Splash Pad fundraiser.
“We decided it would benefit our kids and the younger kids in the area and it will be useful for everyone,” said Nashua-Plainfield Elementary Counselor Calista Hagen.
