Elma Early Childhood Center spaghetti supper is planned for Friday at Elma Memorial Hall

Each year the Elma Early Childhood Center has their annual fundraiser, a spaghetti supper and auction that raises operation money for the nonprofit daycare that is responsible for the Summer Wisdom and Wellness Program, 3 year old preschool program, and childcare for children 0-12. This year’s event is scheduled for Friday, April 28 at the Elma Memorial Hall. They will be serving from 4 to 7 p.m., with the Elma Area Community Foundation Awards Ceremony held at 6:15 p.m. and auction starting at 6:30 p.m.This year a portion of the proceeds will be going to the newly created Elma Early Childhood Center fund through the Elma Area Community Foundation. A donor, who wishes to remain anonymous at this time, has offered to match up to $5000 in donations for the new fund.Gifts donated to the funds within the Elma Area Community Foundation are invested so they grow and become part of the permanent endowment which will benefit the organization forever.Each year 4 percent is given back to be spent according to the priorities of nonprofit board.Donations to the EACF can benefit from the Endow Iowa state tax credit program. Endow Iowa allows taxpayers to receive a 25% Iowa tax credit, in addition to normal federal deductions, for gifts made to permanent endowment funds that benefit Iowa charitable causes. Gifts of all sizes are welcome and appreciated. If any community members or businesses would like to donate a theme basket, baked goods, or another item for the Elma Early Childhood Center’s Spaghetti Supper or if you have questions on the event, please contact Samantha Burke at 319-240-9497 or Stacey O’Brien at 641-393-2028. For more information on donating to the Elma Early Childhood Center’s fund at the Elma Area Community Foundation visit the website at www.elmaareacf.org , call 319-287-9106, or call the Elma Early Childhood Center at 641-393-2028.