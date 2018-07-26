Emergency Management may soon get a deputy

The Emergency Management and 911 Commission decided last month [June 28] to hire a “deputy coordinator” at full-time, and the Board of Supervisors recently discussed the issue.

“The deputy coordinator position is … to assist with developing and enhancing the Emergency Management Agency, Chickasaw County First Responders and 911 System,” Emergency Management Coordinator Austen Seely said in follow-up.

“Over the past few years, significant state changes have increased primarily the requirements of the EMS [Emergency Medical Services] Agency.” Another reason is for continuity in case the coordinator leaves town and nearby county coordinators are unable to cover.

