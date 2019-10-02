Home / News / Emergency Management set to hold its public hearing on Feb. 12

Emergency Management set to hold its public hearing on Feb. 12

Sun, 02/10/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Emergency Management Commission is proposing increasing its fiscal 2020 budget by less than $59,000 to $228,470 over last fiscal year.
The change will go to adding a deputy, to be paid “up to” 80 percent of the coordinator’s salary, plus benefits. Previously a secretary assisted the department, paid from 911 Service Board funds.
The Emergency Management levy rate is paid 97 percent from the General Supplemental levy, $222,250 of the $228,470, and the remaining $6,220 comes from Rural Services Basic, states a budget worksheet to the Board of Supervisors.
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 8 New Hampton Tribune.

