Emergency Operations Center seeking possible volunteers

The Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency is seeking volunteers “in the event that quarantined homes and at-risk populations are in need of assistance.”

Agency officials made the call for volunteers in a press release sent out Friday. The county has activated its Emergency Operations Center, even though Chickasaw County does not have any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus COVID-19.

“Volunteers are not needed at this time,” the press release stated, “however there is an anticipated need for volunteers as the situation unfolds in Chickasaw County.

Volunteer assignments and tasks may include:

• Grocery shopping and delivering orders

• Picking up and delivering prescriptions, food pantry orders, or other essentials care items

• Helping distribute supplies to healthcare locations and long term care facilities

• Assisting with Call Center operations

Volunteer Guidelines:

To ensure everyone stays safe, we are limiting volunteer assignments to groups of less than 10 people and implementing governmentally mandated safety measures like social distancing (6 ft distance or no contact at all) and frequent hand washing.

In keeping with guidelines from public health officials and out of caution for your safety, all volunteers must be:

• Free from any symptoms indicative of COVID-19 for at least 14 days.

• Not be at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure based on CDC guidelines. (Including: generational demographics, underlying medical conditions, or immunocompromised )

• Must be 18 year of age or older.

• Have not been in contact with anyone who has exhibited symptoms indicative of COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

• Some assignments may require that volunteers are vetted through a DCI Background Check.

If you are able to help serve the community with these tasks, and meet the volunteer guidelines, please call the 641-229-8011 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday) to have your name and information added to the Volunteer Database.

