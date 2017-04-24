Emphasizing bike safety
Mon, 04/24/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Students learn why helmets, signs are so important
Bob Fenske
It wasn’t the best day for a “Bike Rodeo,” but then again, as one little guy so succinctly put it, “It’s way better than sitting in class.”So for an hour or so last Thursday, students at New Hampton Elementary School gathered on the playground-turned-into-bike-courses to learn about bike safety and have a little fun to boot.For the complete story see the 4/24/2017 New Hampton Tribune.