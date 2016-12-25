Engineer says county dealing with plow issues

Snow has been on the minds of the Chickasaw County Roads Department.County Engineer Dustin Rolando said the county has been getting hit on the holidays and weekends with a small chance of snow coming up this weekend.“The wind picked up on Saturday which was hard on motor graders,” said Rolando.The wind led to the department holding off on plowing until Sunday morning when the crews went out at 5:45 a.m.Rolando said the department has also been having problems with their equipment breaking down.“Just a lot of little things,” said Rolando. “When it is this cold, things just don't want to run right.”For the complete story see the 12/23/2016 New Hampton Tribune.