Engineer will get to fill long vacated position
Sun, 06/03/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By:
Mira Schmitt-Cash
The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors approved for the County Engineer’s Office to proceed with hiring an additional employee, which he said would be a floating equipment operator to haul spot rock and so forth.
The action came after 20 minutes of discussion and after an audience member questioned why the board was reluctant to act now that the revenue was there as well as the need.
