Enough already!

Clint Aegerter knows it’s not a scientific term, but he’ll go with the word “stuck” when it comes to our early spring weather.

“We’re basically stuck in of those patterns,” said the National Weather Service meteorologist based out of La Crosse, Wis. “We’re in a trough where it’s been cold enough that when precipitation falls, it’s snow, unfortunately.”

Ten days after getting hit with 14 inches of snow, New Hampton received 4.4 inches of the white stuff on Tuesday. The storm forced all four area school districts to dismiss students early Tuesday and start classes two hours later on Wednesday.

