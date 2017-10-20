Enrollment drop not as bad as expected

The bad news is New Hampton Community Schools has seen its enrollment drop from a year ago.

The good news? It didn’t decline as much as school administrators feared.

Superintendent Jay Jurrens told School Board members Monday that the district’s certified enrollment as of Oct. 2, was 959.57 students, a decrease of a little more than 0.3 percent from last year’s certified enrollment of 962.8.

“It’s better than we expected,” said Jurrens, who told board members last month the district’s enrollment could decline by up to a dozen students. “Obviously, we’d rather have it going the other direction, but this is pretty good news compared to what we were thinking.”



