Environmental health director settling in nicely

Mon, 09/23/2019 - 11:21am Bob Fenske
Andorf appreciates welcome she’s received since she became director
By: 
Bob Fenske

It wasn’t that Penny Andorf wasn’t happy in Black Hawk County; after all, she loved her co-workers and her duties as part of that county’s Public Health Department’s Environmental Health Division.

But something really intrigued her about Chickasaw County, so when the county’s Environmental Health Department’s director position opened, she had no qualms about applying.

“I think after 22 years, I was ready for a new challenge,” she said, “and to be a one-person show, if you will, that was something I really wanted to try. I think there are things I can offer this department that they haven’t been able to do.”

For more on this story see the September 24 Tribune.

