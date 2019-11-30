Home / News / Epperlys to depart MercyOne New Hampton next year

Epperlys to depart MercyOne New Hampton next year

Sat, 11/30/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Two doctors who have worked at both the MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center and the adjoining clinic will be departing New Hampton when their current contracts expire.

Drs. John and Shea Epperly sent out letters last week to their patients, informing them of their decision to depart Iowa after 10 years of service. They said that they are moving to be closer to their families.

“Our time in New Hampton has been wonderful, with so many unique experiences,” they wrote. “We have seen our children born and watched them grow. 

“We have thoroughly enjoyed becoming like family to so many of you, as we’ve walked through births, deaths, tragedies and successes.”

For more on this story see the November 26 Tribune.

