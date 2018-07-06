Era ends in Plainfield as school closes for good

School let out on Friday. On Monday, educators at the officially closed Plainfield Intermediate School, which hosted grades five and six, continued packing their supplies and classroom staples to ship to Nashua, where they will be based next year.

Come fall, pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will be housed at Nashua-Plainfield Elementary. Meanwhile, sixth through eighth grade, and ninth through 12th grade will be at the N-P Junior High and High School a block away.

Brian Rupp has taught fifth and sixth grade math and has been “here,” he said, at Plainfield, for over 20 years.

Rupp has enjoyed “seeing a lot of wonderful kids come through here and great community support from not just Plainfield but the Nashua-Plainfield community.”

— For more on this story, see the June 7 Nashua Reporter.