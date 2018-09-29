Home / News / Erdman crowned New Hampton High homecoming queen
New Hampton High School seniors Olivia Burke (left) and Kori Jirak applaud after Faith Erdman (center) was announced as the New Hampton homecoming queen during Friday night's ceremony.

Erdman crowned New Hampton High homecoming queen

Sat, 09/29/2018 - 12:20am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton High School homecoming royalty was “completed” Friday night when Faith Erdman was crowned queen during a coronation ceremony held at halftime of the football game between the Chickasaws and Iowa Falls-Alden.
Erdman received her crown the day after Tom Clark was crowned homecoming king.
The other queen candidates included Taylor Bearman, Olivia Burke, Kori Jirak and Sadie Tenge.
— For more on homecoming activities, see the Oct. 2 Tribune

