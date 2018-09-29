Erdman crowned New Hampton High homecoming queen

New Hampton High School homecoming royalty was “completed” Friday night when Faith Erdman was crowned queen during a coronation ceremony held at halftime of the football game between the Chickasaws and Iowa Falls-Alden.

Erdman received her crown the day after Tom Clark was crowned homecoming king.

The other queen candidates included Taylor Bearman, Olivia Burke, Kori Jirak and Sadie Tenge.

— For more on homecoming activities, see the Oct. 2 Tribune