Ernst brings good ag news

Sen. Joni Ernst brought some relative good news for embattled farmers during a quick visit to New Hampton last week.

The Republican who is facing a strong re-election challenge from Democrat Theresa Greenfield made a stop at New Hampton Red Power, discussed agriculture and other issues with the sales staff of Buck Henderson and Collin Steege and took a tour of the implement’s shop.

And although it’s been a tough summer for many Iowa farmers — 14 million acres of corn and soybeans were flattened during the derecho earlier this month — Ernst pointed out that China last month showed signs of opening its markets to American farmers. In mid-July, China announced its largest-ever purchase of American corn, which came four days after the Asian country made a large purchase of corn and soybeans.

“I know we’re going through some tough times,” Ernst said, “but I really believe this is a start of something positive. This is a huge step in the right direction.”

And the first-term senator also said she has been blunt with President Donald Trump when it comes to the Environmental Protection Agency’s use of waivers for the oil industry, which has depressed the ethanol market.

