Ernst vows to support small cities

Between a trip to Fayette County early Monday morning and a stop in Bremer County Monday afternoon, Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst spent the late Monday morning hours in Chickasaw County, taking a close look at downtown New Hampton.

Ernst paid a visit to the folks at New Hampton Economic Development, and discussed small-town economic issues, before she took a walking tour down Main Street in New Hampton, with stops at Iowa Big North, Quilter’s Window and what soon will be the new downtown site of Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home.

“We need to ask ourselves in Washington, ‘how can we assist smaller communities, like New Hampton, from the federal level?’” Ernst said.



For more about Senator Ernst's visit to New Hampton, see Friday's Tribune or Thursday's Nashua Reporter.