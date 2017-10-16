Home / News / Ernst vows to support small cities

Ernst vows to support small cities

Mon, 10/16/2017 - 11:15am Bob Fenske
Senator visits downtown businesses, Iowa BIG North during stop in New Hampton
By: 
James Grob

Between a trip to Fayette County early Monday morning and a stop in Bremer County Monday afternoon, Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst spent the late Monday morning hours in Chickasaw County, taking a close look at downtown New Hampton.
Ernst paid a visit to the folks at New Hampton Economic Development, and discussed small-town economic issues, before she took a walking tour down Main Street in New Hampton, with stops at Iowa Big North, Quilter’s Window and what soon will be the new downtown site of Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home.
“We need to ask ourselves in Washington, ‘how can we assist smaller communities, like New Hampton, from the federal level?’” Ernst said.
 

For more about Senator Ernst's visit to New Hampton, see Friday's Tribune or Thursday's Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here