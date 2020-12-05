ESPN reporter talks with NHMS students

During a typical day, ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi can be found interviewing golf star Tiger Woods or Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. However, last Tuesday, he met with New Hampton Middle School seventh and eighth grade students and teachers via Zoom.

Rinaldi spent a little over half an hour in this Zoom call. During this, he detailed his life, gave advice about interviewing, discussed his book and SportsCenter Featured film “The Man in the Red Bandana,” and answered questions that students had.

“The first thing we found out was that Tom was a teacher before he became a journalist. Even though he’s a journalist now, he may have been the best teacher in the room that day,” New Hampton Middle School social studies teacher Jason Rude said.

