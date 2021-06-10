Even in season of challenges, farmers bring in bountiful crop

When Terry Basol considers the challenges Mother Nature hurled at farmers this growing season, the ISU Extension agronomist can’t help but shake his head in amazement when it comes to some of the yields growers are reporting after the harvest season kicked into full swing last week.

“Honestly, if you would have told me in July that we’d be seeing what we’re seeing now, I wouldn’t have believed you,” he said. “As agronomists, we’ve all walked in corn fields that were in desperate need of rain and now we’re seeing a pretty good crop even though Mother Nature threw the proverbial book at us this entire season.”

A number of farmers contacted by the Tribune said they were bringing in yields in the “60s” when it came to soybeans and that the small amount of tests they’ve done in cornfield are producing better-than-normal yields as well.

Last week’s weather — especially early in the week when skies were sunny and temperatures climbed into the 80s — fueled the harvest that is coming as a surprise because of all those challenges that began with a cool start to the growing season.

And that was just the beginning.

— For more on this story, see the Oct. 5 Tribune and Oct. 7 Reporter