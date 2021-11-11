Exceptional neighbors

As owners of the custom feeding operation Prime Feeders, Dan and Carol Speicher worked side-by-side at the business for 15 years. They did things together. Unfortunately, that recently included getting COVID.

Carol recovered but Dan did not. On Friday, Oct. 22 Carol received monoclonal antibodies, but after a lung scan showed COVID pneumonia, Dan was put on oxygen in the Sumner hospital.

“That infusion took a few days, but on Sunday I started feeling better,” said Carol. “Tuesday the hospital called and told me to come in and calm Dan down, he was having a hard time breathing and his blood oxygen was only about 72. They wanted to transfer him to an intensive care unit, but they checked in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin and there were no ICU units available.”

One did open up and Dan was a patient at Mercy in Iowa City, then the University of Iowa. After 13 days of hospitalization and various treatments, Dan died last week, leaving his wife, along with daughters Christina and Jessica, shocked and devastated.

“He couldn’t believe COVID is what was going to take him out,” said Jessica.

But as often happens when disaster strikes, neighbors and friends came to the rescue to help take crops out. On Saturday roughly 50 workers were at the farm northeast of New Hampton, plus about a dozen ladies brought food and put it in “to-go” containers and took them out to the field to feed those workers.

— For more on this story, see the Nov. 9 Tribune