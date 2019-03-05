Experts advise on revitalizing downtown

Residents came to the Tuesday morning meeting to find out what the downtown revitalization specialists from the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Downtown Resource Center, Robin Bostrom and Carol Lilly, thought about the future of Nashua. Improving Nashua’s Main Street was discussed in great detail before the walk through even began.

Bostrom discussed the building at 219 Main St., which is currently the home of Tom and Sue’s, and is open monthly selling antiques, tools and more.

“Do what ever it takes to keep the building intact,” said Bostrom. I love the historic look of the Main Street building.” Bostrom stressed many times that it should be preserved.

Bostrom and Lilly discussed Nashua’s successes and weaknesses with the residents.

Many residents chimed in on the strengths and weaknesses portion of the discussion and want to see Nashua thrive again like it did years ago.

