Extravaganza is like Energizer Bunny

Go back in time to 2010 when Heather Maurer was first preparing for the Wedding Extravaganza.

Back then, she was Heather Glaser, and she and Rapid Printer owner Brad Schwickerath had decided that New Hampton needed to revive its annual wedding show.

For years, New Hampton businesses had held their own events, but interest had waned without the show being “under one roof” so Glaser and Schwickerath decided what the heck, let’s try it.

For more on this story see the January 28 Tribune.