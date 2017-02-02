Extravaganza has found a niche in area

If Heather Maurer has learned anything when it comes to the annual Wedding Extravaganza Rapid Printers puts on each winter, it is that longer is not necessarily better.“What we’ve found over the years is that most brides come in the morning,” she said, ”and having an event that goes deep into the afternoon just makes it kind of drag. That last hour or two, I always felt sorry for our vendors.”So several years ago, Maurer, who has helped coordinate the Wedding Extravaganza for all eight years it has been in existence, took a leap of faith and shortened the time frame the event was held.“It’s worked out great,” she said, “and having that nice, compact timeframe is something I think our vendors really appreciate.”And as Maurer puts the finishing touches on the Wedding Extravaganza that will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Chickasaw Event Center, she knows the event has found its niche here in New Hampton.“The one thing we hear over and over is our brides — and yes, they do bring the grooms along sometimes — love the personal attention they get at a show like ours,” she said. “At the really big wedding shows, they feel rushed. Here, they get a chance to really talk to the vendors.”And on Saturday, there will be plenty of vendors on hand. Maurer said 25 vendors have signed up for this year’s event, and the services and wares they offer pretty much cover an entire wedding day and beyond.For the complete story see the 1/31/2017 New Hampton Tribune.