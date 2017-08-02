Extreme Bull Riding comes to New Hampton

This year will be a year to remember in New Hampton with the addition of Extreme Bull Riding to the impressive list of events held throughout the year.Lacy Carolan is heading up a committee that will bring this event through Double S Bull Company from Southern Iowa on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 5:30 p.m.“The reason for the early start is because we want everyone to be able to enjoy the band at the park when it is over,” said Carolan speaking about the Vic Ferrari band that is being brought for New Hampton Heartland Days that night beginning at 7:45 p.m.This was not the first date Carolan had picked out. “I went through several dates, but landed on this one as they are holding the Winneshiek County Firefighters Bull Bash the Friday night prior,” she said. “This date was saving us a good amount of money as they are already in the area and so are the bull riders.”For the complete story see the 2/7/2017 New Hampton Tribune.