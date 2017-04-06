Extreme Bull Riding event will feature local riders as well

As summer nears the Chickasaw County Firefighters Association Extreme Bull Riding that is coming to New Hampton nears as well.

Lacy Carolan and the Firefighters Association have been hard at work finalizing plans for the event that will be held on Saturday, June 10 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Kenwood Avenue Park.

“We were able to raise enough funds to put the event on with the help of our top sponsors Vern Laures Auto Center, Beck's Hybrid, LS Supply & Rental, New Hampton Auto Body, Dr. Brinkman, and Rick’s Tire/R&D Trucking, and many more,” said Carolan. “We have been very pleased with the support.”

The firefighters are trying to raise funds for honor guard uniforms to be able to honor fallen firefighters.

For the complete story see the 6/2/2017 New Hampton Tribune.