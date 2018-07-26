An eye-opening journey

Suzy Turner stood next to the grave of Frank Dann at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France and prepared to deliver a short eulogy on the Nashua man who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country during World War I.

And at that moment, she thought of the mother of that long-ago private.

“I felt a responsibility to honor this person and the importance of honoring this person properly,” the Nashua-Plainfield High School instructor and National History Day advisor said. “And I thought of his mother, sitting in a farmhouse in Nashua 100 years ago and knowing she had two sons who were over here. The whole trip was good, it was very eye opening, but that moment was really powerful for me.”

