Home / News / An eye-opening journey

An eye-opening journey

Thu, 07/26/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
N-P instructor takes part in program that remembers WWI soldiers
By: 
Bob Fenske

Suzy Turner stood next to the grave of Frank Dann at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France and prepared to deliver a short eulogy on the Nashua man who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country during World War I.
And at that moment, she thought of the mother of that long-ago private.
“I felt a responsibility to honor this person and the importance of honoring this person properly,” the Nashua-Plainfield High School instructor and National History Day advisor said. “And I thought of his mother, sitting in a farmhouse in Nashua 100 years ago and knowing she had two sons who were over here. The whole trip was good, it was very eye opening, but that moment was really powerful for me.”
— For more on this story, see the July 26 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here