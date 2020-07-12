FaceTiming with Santa

Santa settled into his comfy chair ready to do his deal — 2020 style.

The fire roared in the fireplace as he took out his iPad and placed it on a table in front of him. His elf helped him get on Facebook and called the Baltes home in North Washington.

He didn’t want to talk to mom or dad; nope, he wanted to chat with little Bowen and his younger brother, Brexten.

And 3-year-old Bowen had plenty to say, too.

“So are the elves busy?”

“Yes, they’re going full blast right now, making toys,” Santa replied. “Have you been a good boy this year?”

“I have,” Bowen said. “I’ve been really, really, really good. You can ask my mommy.”

Here’s the deal: Santa’s limiting his trips from the North Pole this year because of this dang COVID-19 stuff. Hey, the big guy has to be healthy on Christmas Eve for his trek around the world, right?

So the New Hampton Rotary Club came up with this cool idea. Let’s FaceTime Santa.

