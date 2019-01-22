Home / News / Factors in insurance renewal discussed ahead of numbers

Factors in insurance renewal discussed ahead of numbers

Tue, 01/22/2019 - 12:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

As of last Monday, [Jan. 14] Iowa Governmental Health Care Plan representative Denise Ballard was anticipating Wellmark rates coming in at 9 percent when she discussed possible changes with the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors.
“What they’re challenging me to come back with is as low a renewal as possible, I think the auditor said zero, not increase premiums at all,” Ballard said. “I’m not sure I can do that but that’s going to be my goal.”
Last year, partial self-funding of premiums was used to soften the increase from the insurance company. The board will meet with Ballard again before approving the rates.
The biggest decision facing the county is how much it will fund each to the single and the family health insurance premiums, Ballard said, and recommended that the county not make any changes to the employee benefit plans for next plan year starting in July so as not to affect what they receive.
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 22 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here