Factors in insurance renewal discussed ahead of numbers

As of last Monday, [Jan. 14] Iowa Governmental Health Care Plan representative Denise Ballard was anticipating Wellmark rates coming in at 9 percent when she discussed possible changes with the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors.

“What they’re challenging me to come back with is as low a renewal as possible, I think the auditor said zero, not increase premiums at all,” Ballard said. “I’m not sure I can do that but that’s going to be my goal.”

Last year, partial self-funding of premiums was used to soften the increase from the insurance company. The board will meet with Ballard again before approving the rates.

The biggest decision facing the county is how much it will fund each to the single and the family health insurance premiums, Ballard said, and recommended that the county not make any changes to the employee benefit plans for next plan year starting in July so as not to affect what they receive.

