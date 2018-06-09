Home / News / Fair honors one of its biggest supporters

Fair honors one of its biggest supporters

Thu, 09/06/2018 - 4:34pm Bob Fenske
Pavilion dedicated to the memory of longtime fair booster Gomer Messersmith
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

“He was one of a kind.”
That was the most-heard phrase all night at the wake for Cindy Messersmith’s husband of 31 years, Bradley “Gomer” Messersmith, who died from cancer last December.
“He is. He was. There’s not many like him,” Messersmith said, seated at a picnic table in what was fondly dubbed Uncle G’s Pavilion. The pavilion has the air of a spacious, open cabin. Begun this spring, it was dedicated in August at the Big Four Fairgrounds in Nashua. Gomer, who served on the Big Four Fair Board more than 20 years, avidly sold raffle tickets to raise funds for the pavilion.
— For more on this story, see the Sept. 6 Nashua Reporter and Sept. 7 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

