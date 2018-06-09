Fair honors one of its biggest supporters

“He was one of a kind.”

That was the most-heard phrase all night at the wake for Cindy Messersmith’s husband of 31 years, Bradley “Gomer” Messersmith, who died from cancer last December.

“He is. He was. There’s not many like him,” Messersmith said, seated at a picnic table in what was fondly dubbed Uncle G’s Pavilion. The pavilion has the air of a spacious, open cabin. Begun this spring, it was dedicated in August at the Big Four Fairgrounds in Nashua. Gomer, who served on the Big Four Fair Board more than 20 years, avidly sold raffle tickets to raise funds for the pavilion.

