As fair nears, Extension is getting busy

As the annual 4-H and FFA Achievement Show approaches, Chickasaw County Extension County Youth Coordinator Jaci Tweeten has her hands full.

The show is slated Tuesday, July 10 through Monday, July 16 at the Big 4 Fairgrounds in Nashua.

“It’s always is a busy time for us,” Tweeten said. “There’s so much to plan and prepare for, whether it’s making sure there [is] … enough help and volunteers, judge mailings … a lot of little things to make sure fair runs efficiently. … But it’s a very rewarding time for the 4-H’ers to show off their projects that they’ve been working on all year.”

— For more on this story, see the July 3 New Hampton Tribune.